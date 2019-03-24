|
Marilyn E. Phillips, of Saline, formerly of Milan, MI, age 89, died Friday evening March 22, 2019, at Brecon Village Memory Care Facility in Saline. She was born on June 28, 1929, in Saline, Michigan, to Arthur C. and Melvina (Fritz) Alber. On April 15, 1950, she married Ben Phillips in Saline and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2007. Marilyn worked as a dental assistant at the Milan Dental Clinic, retiring in 1982. She was a member of Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline, where she served in various activities for many years. She also was a member of the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living and volunteered for Aid In Milan, along with being a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Milan. Prior to Ben's death, Marilyn and Ben wintered in Chandler, Arizona, and summered in Grayling, Michigan, before moving back to Milan. Marilyn has lived at Brecon Village since January of 2015.
She is survived by her three children; Ronald (Connie) Phillips of Jenks, Oklahoma, John (Ruth) Phillips of Newport, MI and Diane DeLand of Munith, MI. Thirteen grandchildren; Timothy (Erin) and Daniel (Rachel) Phillips, Lisa (Moses) Ndjomou, Joel (Sarah), Kimberly, Rebecca, Etenesh, Emebet Phillips, Christopher (Tiffany) Colter, Steven, Jeffrey, Kevin and Michael Kren, and nine great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Hammond, Joyce Akers and a brother Richard Alber.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan, on Monday from 3-8pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline at 11:00am., where she will lie in state one hour before service. Burial will follow in Marble Park Cemetery, Milan. Those desiring may make contributions to Christ Our King Lutheran Church or Aid in Milan. Online condolences may be sent www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 24, 2019