Marilyn J. Hagood
1929 - 2020
Marilyn J. Hagood, age 91, of Flat Rock, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan.
Born on July 16, 1929, in Dearborn, Michigan, she was the daughter of Stephen and Velma (Ennis) Voss.
Marilyn was a member of First United Methodist Church, Flat Rock since 1962, a member of the Choir and was the voice on the phone when you called in to order a Roast Beef Dinner at the Church on the third Wednesday. She loved to write poetry.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mildred Conrad and Betty Van Wasshnova, Son-in-law Danny Jankoviak and 2 nephews.
She is survived by her son Daniel (Susan) Hagood; daughter Cathy; grandchildren Rebecca, Andrew, Abby, Maddy, and Noah; 2 nephews and a niece.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Flat Rock, MI.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
