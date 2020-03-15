Home

Jackson, Marilyn J., age 73, of Carleton, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Russell Jackson for 53 years. Loving mother of Jeffery (Barbara) Jackson and Collin (Holly) Jackson. Dear grandmother of Berrett, Daniel, Cierra, Connor, Colby and Cameron. Dearest great grandmother of Jackson, Leo and Lila. She is also survived by her siblings Vern (Patricia) Stateler and Linda Jackson. Marilyn enjoyed many things in her life but she loved painting and genealogy. She is preceded in death by her parents Cloyce and Beulah Stateler and her in-laws Joseph and Ethel Jackson. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Township, (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Internment in Michigan Memorial Park.

Published in Monroe News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
