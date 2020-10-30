Marilyn Jean Welch was born in Monroe, Michigan on March 20, 1952. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Howard and Mildred (Foster) Heiden of Britton, Michigan. Marilyn was wed to Terry Welch on December 1, 1972, and they enjoyed 47 wonderful years of marriage. She obtained her Associates Degree from Cleary Business College and was employed by Milan Federal Prison as an accountant for 23 years before beginning her retirement.
Marilyn loved watching action movies and if you were to ask her who her favorite actor was, she would surely say "Steven Seagal." Marilyn frequently visited the casinos to play the slots from Detroit to Las Vegas. She also liked to play puzzle games such as Sudoku and word search. Refinishing furniture and flower gardening were also among her many talents. Marilyn was known to frequent estate sales to find items to sell on eBay or add to her antique and Coca Cola collections.
Marilyn Welch, age 68, of Dundee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by an infant sister, Carol.
To cherish her memory, Marilyn leaves her loving husband, Terry; daughters, Niki (Michael) Bomia and Lindsey Phillips; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Sophia, Ronnie, and Marley; great-grandchildren, Nadia, Nina, and Noah; and brothers, Ronald Heiden and James Heiden.
Family and friends may gather to celebrate Marilyn's life on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Dundee Vets, American Legion, 418 Dunham Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion.
