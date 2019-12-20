|
Marilyn Lynn Olney, 90, of Temperance, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Michigan. Born November 12, 1929, in Detroit. Michigan, she was the daughter of John and Gertrude (Welborn) Keller.
Marilyn loved raising her family and the times they spent together. Along with her husband Richard, they were avid antique dealers and enjoyed doing shows across the US.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Red" Charles Olney (2013) and siblings.
Surviving are her loving Sons, Lyle, Steve (Sherry) and Mitch Olney; grandchildren, Paul, Kory, Lindsey and Meagan; 4 great-grandchildren; niece Cathy, and nephews Dave, Dennis and Greg; and friends, Betty Johnson and Goddaughter, Corki Johnson.
Arrangements with the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance, Michigan were private.
A memorial service will be held after the holidays.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019