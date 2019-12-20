Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000

Marilyn Lynn Olney


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Lynn Olney Obituary
Marilyn Lynn Olney, 90, of Temperance, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Michigan. Born November 12, 1929, in Detroit. Michigan, she was the daughter of John and Gertrude (Welborn) Keller.

Marilyn loved raising her family and the times they spent together. Along with her husband Richard, they were avid antique dealers and enjoyed doing shows across the US.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Red" Charles Olney (2013) and siblings.

Surviving are her loving Sons, Lyle, Steve (Sherry) and Mitch Olney; grandchildren, Paul, Kory, Lindsey and Meagan; 4 great-grandchildren; niece Cathy, and nephews Dave, Dennis and Greg; and friends, Betty Johnson and Goddaughter, Corki Johnson.

Arrangements with the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance, Michigan were private.

A memorial service will be held after the holidays.


www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -