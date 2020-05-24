Marion E. Kloster, age 92, of Monroe, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Home. She had been in declining health for a month.
Born July 27, 1927, in Monroe, Marion was the daughter of the late Earl and Sadie (Haggerman) Gilday. On August 29, 1953, she married Don J. Kloster at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Together they raised three children. Don preceded Marion in death on September 18, 2018.
A 1945 graduate of St. Mary Academy, Marion enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and was an avid Detroit Tigers Baseball fan.
Marion is survived by her children, Debbie (Dave) Wehner, Kathy (Dave) Toeppe and Jim (Sandy) Kloster, all of Monroe; five grandchildren: C.J. (Holli) Vallade, Jennifer (Chris) Dostert, David (Kelsey) Toeppe, Bryan Kloster and Jenna Kloster; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was also preceded in death by three siblings, Helen Cuthbert, Janet Cassidy and William Gilday.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. David Burgard at 1 p.m. Burial with procession to St. Joseph Cemetery will follow. All are welcome to attend. Please continue to observe current safety and social distancing protocols for visiting and seating. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Marion's family would like to thank the staff of Wellspring Lutheran home for the loving care given to their mother during her stay there.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation, the family suggests supporting Marion's parish and place of worship, St. John Catholic Church.
Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.