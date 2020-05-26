Marjorie was born 25 July 1941 to Earl W. and Grace C. (Miller) Heath. Marjorie studied in rural schools. She was very intelligent through grade, high school and college, graduating from Central Michigan Univerity as Suma Cum Laude with two degrees in business and marriage family therapist.

Marjorie drove to California in 1964 and taught Honors English and Business at Livermore. She met her husband Don Muentz while working there. They were married in Monterey, Califoria in 1967.They had two sons, Aaron and Mark. Marj wanted a larger home to raise her sons. Don found the home in Pleasant CA on a hill so she could see the mountains all around her. She lived there until her death.

She continued her education in California and obtained two PhDs. English & Marriage Family Therapist. She was a neuromuscular therapist and physiologist working from her home for several years.

Marj loved her children and grandchildren and went to all performances or games they were in. And proudly bragged about everything they did.

She is survived by her two sons, Aaron (Keri) and Mark Muentz. Two grandchildren Lydia and Henry Muentz. Her sister Carol Barrett and brother Charles (Shelley) Heath and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four brothers and sisters-in-laws, Howard and Eva Heath, Donald and Lois Heath, Jerry and Peg Heath; and Richard Heath and two brother-in-laws, Frank N. Dunn and Charles Barrett.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

