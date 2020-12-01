Marjorie Ann Turriff (Hoppert/Boerboom), 80 years, of Monroe, MI, died Saturday November 28, 2020, in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Monroe, MI. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services and burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI, are private.
Born August 14, 1940, in Monroe, MI, Marjorie was the daughter of Leo and Claire (Losch) Hoppert. She was a 1958 Ida High School graduate. She married Thomas Boerboom on August 5, 1961, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Monroe, MI, Thomas died September 19, 1974. Marjorie then married Mike Turriff in 1976 and they divorced in 2003.
Marjorie was a homemaker who worked for Cabelas, Dundee, MI, as a server for 5 years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. She loved sewing, baking, cross stitching and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Catherine) Boerboom, Steven Boerboom, Catherine "Kitty" (Patrick) Dusseau; grandchildren, Alex, Sarah Dusseau, Corey, Kaylin Boerboom; former husband, Mike Turriff; and special friend Ginger Sykes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Boerboom; and parents.
Memorial contributions for Marjorie can be made to ProMedica Hospice, Monroe, MI.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.