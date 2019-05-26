|
Marjorie E. Corne, 68, of Erie, Michigan, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.
Born June 16, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Edwin and Juanita (Willson) Huner. She married Gary L. Corne on July 6, 1968. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2011.
Marjorie enjoyed ceramics, playing bingo, and baking. She had a big heart, putting everyone else first and loved to make people happy.
She is survived by her loving children, Terry (Tammy) Corne, Steve Corne, Renay (Raymond) Blakesley and Julie (Michael) Rioux; sister, Sue (Robert) Morgan, fiance, Richard Powell; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and her cats, Stella and Aggie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Huner and infant sister, Carol Huner.
Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2019