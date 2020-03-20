|
Marjorie, a long-life resident of Milan Township went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1920 to Nelson and Marilla (Hoopengardner) Lamson.
Marjorie was the beloved wife of Martin for 57 years. They were the loving parents of Thomas (Mariea), Robert (Cynthia) and Carol. Five grandchildren; Sheri (David) Bryand, Shaun (Erika) Dennison, Stephen (Beth) Dennison, Rebecca (Hiroaki) Neill-Totsuka and Laura (Matthew) Dennison Berge. Nine great-grandchildren; Seth, Shane, Selena Bryant, Autumn Dennison, Porter Batzdorfer, Morrison Batzdorfer, Henry Neill Totsuka, Ronan Neill Totsuka and Luke Dennison.
Marjorie and her beloved husband Martin worked side by side on their family farm where they raised their three children. She remained on the farm until her health forced a move into St. Joseph Village in 2018. During her life she performed many jobs and duties to help support her family and community. She worked as a hair stylist in Milan for many years along with being a pianist and choir director for Azalia United Methodist Church. She and Martin were leaders for the Cone 4-H Club. Marjorie was a member of Dundee United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She worked in the cafeteria at Jones Elementary School and as a bank teller for NBD (Chase) in Milan until her retirement in 1982.
Marjorie and Martin loved to travel and after retirement visited most of the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved serving our Lord Jesus Christ. Times of worship, family dinners, baking treats for her grandchildren were her passion. She also enjoyed teaching her grandchildren about gardening and farm life.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martin, brother Nelson Lamson Jr., sisters Ethel, Helen and Berniece, granddaughter, Katelyn Neill and daughter-in-law Grace Dennison, wife of Robert.
Due to the current virus crisis a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. On behalf of her family we thank you for the love and friendship shown to Marjorie over the many years she was with us. In lieu of flowers, the requests donations to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor Rehab Floor. The nurses here have taken amazing care of Marjorie and the entire family during her journey.
