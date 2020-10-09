Marjorie Jane Burhart, age 69, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Tuesday October 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marjorie was born October 25, 1950, in Detroit, MI as one of three children from the union of the late Robert and Marjorie "Peg" (Cattel) Hartley. After graduating high school, she would go on to earn a degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University. On August 22, 1970, Marjorie would marry the love of her life, Louis Burhart. Sadly, Lou passed away April 4, 2015. She worked for 34 years as a pre-primary teacher with the Monroe County Program for the Hearing Impaired, retiring as a teachers consultant.
Marjorie enjoyed going on fly fishing trips with Lou, either in Montana, or up on the Au Sable River during a trip to their cabin in Grayling, MI. She and Lou built the cabin from the ground up with their lifelong friends Dave and Polly VanAcker. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her friends, visiting the Stranahan Theater to watch plays or enjoying a good game of Bridge. Due to her nurturing and compassionate nature, Marjorie was a caregiver her whole life. From her career to her family, Marjorie would do everything she could to help those around her and give them comfort.
Above all else, Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She would go on adventures with her grandkids, such as conquering a summer bucket list to visit all the nearby parks. They would also play card games, make artwork, and scrapbook memory books of all their adventures. All of these things are a testament of her earning the title of the "Best Nana Around." Perhaps the best thing she was known for was her unmatched quilting skills. She mastered the art and people noticed. She graciously crafted beautiful quilts and bags with love and care for her family and friends.
To cherish her memory, Marjorie leaves her two sons, Adam (Stacy) and Bryan Burhart; one brother, George (Leslie) Hartley; and two grandchildren, Grady and Elsie.
Along with her parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Hartley.
In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, cremation will occur and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory please consider QuiltsforKids.org/donate.
A note can be added to the form that the donation is being made in her memory.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.