Marjorie Jean (Sakala) Eighmey
1941 - 2020
Marjorie Jean Eighmey, age 79 of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Ypsilanti.
Born February 13, 1941 in Monroe. She was one of six children of Joseph and Demmis (Miller) Sakala. She was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School. During high school, Marj started as a co-op student at Monroe Bank and Trust. She worked in the Savings Department for five years before becoming a homemaker.
She met the love of her life, Hal Eighmey, in 1958 while working at Monroe Bank and Trust. They were married on August 19, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroe. It was there she was baptized, confirmed, attended school, married, and remained an active member. They raised a family of three children and spent 59 wonderful years together. Marj was a member of the Ladies Aid since 1960 and was team captain of a counting team for many years.
Marj was also a member of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority for over 50 years. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, MSU and U of M basketball teams. She enjoyed camping with family and traveling to Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada and to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Marj also made many trips to the Amish Country in Holmes County, Ohio.
In her free time, Marj loved cooking and baking. She enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in school activities and sporting events. She also liked playing cards, reading, and bowling.
Beloved wife of Hal Eighmey. Loving mother of Julie Eighmey, Greg (Katherine) Eighmey, Curt (Cathryn) Eighmey. Dearest grandmother of Erika (Zachary) Goins, Erin Eighmey, Corin Eighmey, and Marin Eighmey. She is survived by her sisters; Susan (David) Voigt, and Janet (David) Gillean, and brother; Thomas (Mary) Sakala.
Marj was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Demmis Sakala, brother; Gerald L. Sakala, and sister; Anne J. (Sakala) Gerweck.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroe on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. A funeral service will take place immediately after viewing at 11 a.m. Those not able to attend, are welcomed to watch the service via live stream through the link provided at https://www.facebook.com/ruppfuneralhome Once the service has ended, it will also be posted on the Rupp Facebook page to view at a later time if one could not watch it live. Officiating is Pastor of the Church, Rev. Jeffrey Heimsoth. In accordance with Marj's wishes, cremation will follow services and inurnment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Marj can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online condolences or words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroe
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
