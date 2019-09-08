|
MONROE, Mich. – Sister Marjorie McFarland, IHM, 94, died Friday, Sept. 6, at her home, IHM Senior Living Community.
Sister Marjorie was born to Peter and Lucy (Gregory) McFarland Feb. 17, 1925, in Akron, Ohio. Though Marjorie attended Rankin Public and St. Sebastian grade schools, it was while attending St. Mary grade and high schools (Akron) that she came to know the IHM Sisters. Upon graduation, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Monroe and received the religious name Sister Ann Gregory. This year she celebrated her 75th Jubilee as an IHM Sister.?
Sister Marjorie earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College, a Master of Arts degree from Loyola University (Chicago), and a Master of Religious Education degree from SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary (Orchard Lake).
Formal education was her ministry for more than 28 years: in Detroit at St. Catherine, St. Cecilia, Gesu and Immaculata High School; St. Philip, Battle Creek; Holy Cross, Marine City; St. Joseph, Dexter; St. Michael, Flint; Marian High School, Bloomfield Hills; and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Glen Lake, Minn.
In the mid-1970s, she transitioned to religious education beginning as religious education coordinator at St. Thomas Aquinas School and Parish (Detroit) where she led programs for junior and senior students and adult parishioners. She then accepted a director's position with the Aurora, Ill., Board of Catholic Education and later as area director for the Aurora Area Center for Religious Education. In 1990, Sister Marjorie joined Holy Cross Parish (St. Petersburg, Fla.) as director of religious education for the next 10 years.?
Sister Marjorie returned to Michigan and lived at Norman Towers Senior Residence before retiring to the Motherhouse in 2008. She was an active participant in the Monroe community and often volunteered her services to the congregational community.
Sister Marjorie is survived by nieces and nephews. Her?sister, Rita (Sister Lucita) McFarland, IHM, and her brothers, Robert and James, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe on Wednesday, Sept. 11 beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.?
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019