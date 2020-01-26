|
Marjorie T. Williams
Sept. 28, 1943–Jan. 20, 2020
Marjorie Therese Williams "Margie," age 76 of Ferndale (formerly of Monroe and Taylor), passed away on Monday January 20, 2020, at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.
Margie was born on September 28, 1943, to the late Robert and Louise (Derfiny) McNicholas in Lincoln Park, MI. She is the sixth out of nine children in her family. She graduated from Taylor Center High School in 1962.
Margie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for 16 years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's by assisting the Priest during Holy Communion.
Margie was also known as being the Cookie Grandma -- during the Christmas season when she made her famous cookies. In her free time, Margie enjoyed crocheting and making prayer shawls for people in need. She liked to feed the birds and squirrels. Margie, as well, liked to watch any sporting event. In particular, she cheered on the Detroit Tigers' Baseball and Red Wings' teams.
Beloved mother of Daniel (Leanne Thode) Suttkus, Tate Williams, Sarah Keywell, and Michael (Elektra Petrucci) Williams. Loving grandmother of Jacob Brown, Michael Williams, Emily (Thomas) Kwaske, Olivia Keywell, Maximus Keywell and Amanda Williams, who Margie raised for the past 10 years. Great-grandmother of Maddison Williams. Dearest sister of Elizabeth Gronski, Kathleen (the late Dr. Andrew) Nersesian, Janice (John) Reiter, Thomas (Jackie) McNicholas, Frank (Ginny) McNicholas, Rosemary (Jerry) Filar, Mary (Thomas) Boudrie. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Harbath, and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise McNicholas; one brother: Robert V. McNicholas, nephews: Michael Reiter, Patrick Reiter, Thomas E. McNicholas, and nieces: Nancy Nersesian Griffin, Angela Hoppe, and Amber Lance.
Everyone is invited to a visitation held on Sunday January 26, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A rosary service will take place on Sunday at 4:00 PM by Fr. Michael Cadotte. Margie will lie in state at St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 9:00 AM with the funeral Mass starting at 10:00 AM. Officiating Mass is Fr. David Burgard. A luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary's Church Hall. Entombment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock at 2:00 PM for committal prayers for those who wish to attend.
Memorial donations in honor of Margie are appreciated to The American Diabetes Association or Heartbeat of Monroe.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020