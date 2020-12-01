Mark Andrew Kitko was born on January 25, 1964, in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania. He was one of five children born from the union of Andrew and Diana (Gmerek) Kitko. Mark had been employed by the Peaker Services Incorporated Company for the past thirty years plus as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic where his work required him to travel across the country and throughout the world.
When Mark was confirmed, he chose to add the name Ronald to his name, so the initials of his full name would spell out his first name. As a young man and through his high school years at Jefferson High, Mark would work hard assisting Dean Rogers in his lawn mower shop. He could also be found helping the local farmers getting their fields ready for the crops. After high school, he attended Motech Vocational School where he earned his certificate in Automotive Technologies. Later, he went on to work at Harwoods Buick Dealership for a few years before moving onto Peaker Services.
Mark was a lieutenant of the Newport Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a member of the Brest Bay Sportsman Club and enjoyed skeet shooting at the ranges in the club. As a member of a bowling league, Mark often would toss a strike down the lanes of Nortel Lanes in Monroe. Mark continuously volunteered to take the lead when the local churches and the Newport Fire Department held their annual Muskrat dinners. Mark seemed to have a great interest in any event involving people and socializing as he appreciated helping others, holding conversations, and meeting new people.
Mark Andrew Ronald Kitko, age 56, of Newport passed away suddenly at home.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his parents: Andrew and Diana Kitko; sisters: Pam (Jim) Kulczyk; Marie (Jeff) Hicks; Marsha (Richard) Marth and brother Stephen (Melissa) Kitko; niece: Angelica Hicks; and nephew: Alexandre Kitko.
Friends may gather on Tuesday December 1, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service North; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan, 48162 (734) 384-5185. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates, guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted inside the building. A Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. Charles Borromeo, 8109 Swan Creek Road, Newport, Michigan on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Henry Rebello will officiate. A procession to St. Charles Cemetery, Newport will follow.
The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Charles Academy.
