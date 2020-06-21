Mark Francis Barron
1961 - 2020
Mark Francis Barron, originally from Erie, Michigan, passed away June 15, 2020 in St. Anne's Mercy Hospital at the age of 59. He was born April 29, 1961, in Toledo to James F. & Barbara J. (Tilton) Barron. Mark went to Mason Consolidated Schools and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1980. He was a carpenter for various contractors throughout his career.
Mark loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed football and was a fan of the Detroit Lions and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Mark had fun dancing to the funky music of the 80s & 90s.
Mark's greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father James F. Barron; mother Barbara J. Strong and stepbrother Rex Strong, Jr. Mark is survived by his son Derek Barron of Denver, CO; girlfriend Brenda Maynard; brothers Michael (Judy) Barron and James Barron; sisters Pamela (Bill) Glass and Cathy (Randy) Garcia; step-father Rex Strong Sr., six nephews; one niece; numerous great nieces and nephews  as well as his beloved dog Lexie.
A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mark's passing. He was always such a nice guy throughout our school years.
May he rest in Heavenly peace and may God comfort all who are grieving.
Paula (Orosco) Cooley
Classmate
June 18, 2020
Prayers and Thoughts are with the family. I have known Mark for 19 years. Have a lot of fun memories with him. RIP Markey Mark.
Joanne White
Friend
