Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Mark Lee Odneal


1969 - 2019
Mark Lee Odneal Obituary
Mark Lee Odneal

July 27, 1969-Sept. 5, 2019

Mark Lee Odneal, 50 yrs, of Petersburg, died Thursday September 5, 2019, at Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, on Monday September 9, 2019, from 2-8PM. Services will be Tuesday September 10, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Bob Freysinger of Ida United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.



Born July 27, 1969, in Toledo, OH. Mark was the son of Charles and Patricia (Goodin) Odneal. He was a 1987 Summerfield High School Graduate. He attended Washtenaw Community College, MI. Mark worked for Northfork Railroad as a conductor and also worked at Stevens Salvage, Petersburg, MI. He loved to play and watch golf.



Survivors include: his parents; a brother, Richard (Carla) Odneal; a sister, Kerri (Todd) Roach; nephews, Levi, Michael, David and a niece, Allie. he was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Monroe Humane Society.



To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
