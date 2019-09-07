|
|
Mark Lee Odneal
July 27, 1969-Sept. 5, 2019
Mark Lee Odneal, 50 yrs, of Petersburg, died Thursday September 5, 2019, at Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, on Monday September 9, 2019, from 2-8PM. Services will be Tuesday September 10, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Bob Freysinger of Ida United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born July 27, 1969, in Toledo, OH. Mark was the son of Charles and Patricia (Goodin) Odneal. He was a 1987 Summerfield High School Graduate. He attended Washtenaw Community College, MI. Mark worked for Northfork Railroad as a conductor and also worked at Stevens Salvage, Petersburg, MI. He loved to play and watch golf.
Survivors include: his parents; a brother, Richard (Carla) Odneal; a sister, Kerri (Todd) Roach; nephews, Levi, Michael, David and a niece, Allie. he was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Monroe Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019