Mark M. Dusich Jr., 73, of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital.

Born July 3, 1947, in Gary, IN, he was the son of Mark M. and Almeda (Hilton) Dusich Sr. Mark married Christine A. Booth on October 17, 1986. He was employed by Prefinished Metal for 16 years, retiring in 1997. Prior, he worked for United States Steel and The Budd Company in Gary, IN. Mark was a member of Sylvania Moose Lodge, the N.R.A. and the Radio Relay League. He enjoyed fishing, Ham Radio, playing practical jokes to make everyone smile, but most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christine, affectionately known as "Guido or My Angel"; daughters, Lynda (Donald) Sleeter, Sharlene (Richard) Rowland and Kerry (Danny Hobbs) Dusich-Vinson; sister, Deborah Fosnaugh; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Dusich; and three "fur babies, Oscar, Abby and Blondie"

Visitation with COVID-19 guidelines will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Monroe County.

