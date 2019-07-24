|
Mark A. Vazur, age 55, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away on Friday July 19, 2019.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps; after completing jump school, he fulfilled duty assignments in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Southwest Asia. He held both an expert Rifle Badge, and a Marksman Pistol Badge and was the recipient of the Southeast Asia Service Deployment Ribbon with three Stars, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the National Service Defense Medal.
Mark joined the Republic Steel Corporation in January of 1998 and was most recently employed there as a Torch Pulpit Operator.
He is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandee" (nee Viles), sons Holden and Owen both of Lorain, and daughters Ginger (Juan) Martinez of Brownsville, Texas and Elisha Vazur of Lorain. He also leaves grandchildren Adrian, Mario, Gabriel, Oliver, and Delila, along with his brother Kenneth (Marilyn) and sister Paulette (John) Kurjan of Vermilion, Ohio.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Pauline (nee Martinosky) Vazur and brother David.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Church of the Open Door (800 Building) – 43275 Telegraph Rd. Elyria. Services will immediately follow the visitation with Reverend Jason Russ, pastor of the Lorain Campus of the Church of the Open Door officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday July 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Church of the Open Door, 43275 Telegraph Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Vazur Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in Monroe News on July 24, 2019