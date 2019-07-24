Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church of the Open Door (800 Building)
43275 Telegraph Rd.
Elyria, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of the Open Door (800 Building)
43275 Telegraph Rd.
Elyria, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

Mark Vazur


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Vazur Obituary
Mark A. Vazur, age 55, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away on Friday July 19, 2019.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps; after completing jump school, he fulfilled duty assignments in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Southwest Asia. He held both an expert Rifle Badge, and a Marksman Pistol Badge and was the recipient of the Southeast Asia Service Deployment Ribbon with three Stars, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the National Service Defense Medal.
Mark joined the Republic Steel Corporation in January of 1998 and was most recently employed there as a Torch Pulpit Operator.
He is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandee" (nee Viles), sons Holden and Owen both of Lorain, and daughters Ginger (Juan) Martinez of Brownsville, Texas and Elisha Vazur of Lorain. He also leaves grandchildren Adrian, Mario, Gabriel, Oliver, and Delila, along with his brother Kenneth (Marilyn) and sister Paulette (John) Kurjan of Vermilion, Ohio.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Pauline (nee Martinosky) Vazur and brother David.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Church of the Open Door (800 Building) – 43275 Telegraph Rd. Elyria. Services will immediately follow the visitation with Reverend Jason Russ, pastor of the Lorain Campus of the Church of the Open Door officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday July 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Church of the Open Door, 43275 Telegraph Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Vazur Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in Monroe News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now