Marlene Ann Laws, age 71, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Pro Medica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born on March 13,1949, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margeret (Redlinger) McBride. Marlene attended Jefferson High school where she graduated with the class of 1968. On September 9, 1970, she married Vincent Laws and together they raised three children. Sadly, after 47 years of marriage, Vincent passed away on January 13, 2018. Marlene worked as a cook for more than 25 years at the Flower Garden Restaurant.
Marlene was an up beat woman with a good sense of humor. She was always up for dinners with her family whether it was a special occasion or just to spend time together. Marlene loved to be out and about. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and camping.
To cherish her memory, Marlene leaves three children, Thomas Laws, Theresa (John) VanTress and Daniel (Jeness) Laws; nine grandchildren, William, Michael, Joseph, Angelina and Rachel VanTress, Keileigh and Kailynne Kolberg, and Alexis and David Friend; a great-grandson, Jack VanTress; two brothers, Gary and Brent McBride; and a sister, Susan Paine.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margeret McBride; and her husband, Vincent Laws.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 5 p.m. at Rupp with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. A graveside commital will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Lasalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.