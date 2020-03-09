|
|
Marlene J. Billmeyer, age 83, of New Boston, died March 6, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Richard Billmeyer. Loving mother of Tammy (Michael) Brooks, Beth (Joe) Stanton and Susan Billmeyer. Dearest grandmother of Stephanie (Shawn) Sloan, Joshua Stoker, Dana Kowalski and Ryan Mazur and great-grandmother of Addison and Mason Sloan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Abrum and Gladys Smith.
Service is Thursday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Wednesday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 9, 2020