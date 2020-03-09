Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map

Marlene J. Billmeyer


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene J. Billmeyer Obituary
Marlene J. Billmeyer, age 83, of New Boston, died March 6, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Richard Billmeyer. Loving mother of Tammy (Michael) Brooks, Beth (Joe) Stanton and Susan Billmeyer. Dearest grandmother of Stephanie (Shawn) Sloan, Joshua Stoker, Dana Kowalski and Ryan Mazur and great-grandmother of Addison and Mason Sloan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Abrum and Gladys Smith.

Service is Thursday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Wednesday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -