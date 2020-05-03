Marlene M. Waterstradt, 81, of Taylor, died April 30, 2020.
Beloved wife of Fred. Loving mother of Kevin and Dawn (Tim) Donajkowski. Dearest grandmother of Eric and Nicole.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center. www.molnarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.