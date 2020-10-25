Marris J. Manausso, 94 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020, in her home.
Born August 14, 1926, in Monroe, Marris was the daughter of the late William and Louisa (Waltz) Bender. Marris attended Boyd School and was a 1944 graduate of Monroe High School.
On November 19, 1945, Marris married her beloved husband, Ralph B. Manausso, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe. Sadly, Ralph preceded her in death on August 6, 2019, after 73 years of marriage.
A homemaker, Marris was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; the Monroe Thrift Shop, where she served as Treasurer; and Monroe Golf and Country Club. She was also involved in the United Way, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monroe. Marris was a long time volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul. Marris and Ralph enjoyed traveling around the world and were members of The Nomads Travel Group. Most of all, Marris enjoyed time spent with family.
Marris is survived by three loving children, Barbara (Charles) Harrington of Monroe, Polly (Edward) Shaffran of Ann Arbor, and Lisa (Paul) Howey of LaSalle; five cherished grandchildren, Chip (Kelli) Harrington, Ralph (Michelle) Harrington, Alexis (Robb) DeVries, Carli (Nic) Epperson, and Zack Loop; six cherished great-grandchildren, Maxx, Chaz, Parker, and Quinn Harrington, Julian DeVries, and Kalel Epperson; and a half-brother, John (Deborah) Bender.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marris was preceded in death by a brother, William Bender; and a half-sister, Sally Nelson.
In keeping with Marris' wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at a later date. She will be entombed next to her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Shriners Hospitals for Children
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or SMCC High School in Monroe.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.