Marsden A. Dunne, age 85, of Flat Rock, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Born on June 3, 1933, in Ecorse, Michigan he was the son of James and Eleanor (Wise) Dunne. On July 23, 1955, he married Phyllis Swan in Flat Rock, MI.
Marsden graduated in 1952 from Flat Rock High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War.
He was employed with Monahan Bronze as a Machinest for 28 years until retiring.
Marsden was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Flat Rock Sportsman's Club, MI Department of National Resources Hunter Safety Instructor, the NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation, MI United Conservation Club, Friend of the Detroit River, the Downriver Veterans Honor Guard, VFW Post 9363, American Legion 426 and Local 754.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; and brothers, Ronald and Richard.
He is survived by his son Dr. Timothy (Dr. Cindy) Dunne of Kinsport, TN; daughter Susie Dunne of Flat Rock; 5 grandchildren Arin (Sarah) Dunne, Amanda (Mike) Byrne, Dr. Joseph (Hannah) M. Dunne, Bria (Jacob) Morgan and Delaney Dunne; 6 great grandchildren Rowen, John, Stephen,Timothy, Marsden and Melody; brother Gary (Sharon) Dunne of Carleton; brother, Lawrence (Joyce) Dunne of Toledo, Ohio; sister Betty (Robert) Leapley of Roscommon, Michigan.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Richard Hogan will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019