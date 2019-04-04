Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map

Marsden A. Dunne


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marsden A. Dunne Obituary
Marsden A. Dunne, age 85, of Flat Rock, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Born on June 3, 1933, in Ecorse, Michigan he was the son of James and Eleanor (Wise) Dunne. On July 23, 1955, he married Phyllis Swan in Flat Rock, MI.
Marsden graduated in 1952 from Flat Rock High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War.
He was employed with Monahan Bronze as a Machinest for 28 years until retiring.
Marsden was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Flat Rock Sportsman's Club, MI Department of National Resources Hunter Safety Instructor, the NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation, MI United Conservation Club, Friend of the Detroit River, the Downriver Veterans Honor Guard, VFW Post 9363, American Legion 426 and Local 754.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; and brothers, Ronald and Richard.
He is survived by his son Dr. Timothy (Dr. Cindy) Dunne of Kinsport, TN; daughter Susie Dunne of Flat Rock; 5 grandchildren Arin (Sarah) Dunne, Amanda (Mike) Byrne, Dr. Joseph (Hannah) M. Dunne, Bria (Jacob) Morgan and Delaney Dunne; 6 great grandchildren Rowen, John, Stephen,Timothy, Marsden and Melody; brother Gary (Sharon) Dunne of Carleton; brother, Lawrence (Joyce) Dunne of Toledo, Ohio; sister Betty (Robert) Leapley of Roscommon, Michigan.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Richard Hogan will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now