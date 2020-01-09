|
Marshall J. Yeary, age 88, of Orange City, FL, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, after a 15 year hard fought fight with Alzheimer's disease.
Marshall was born January 7, 1931, in Monroe, MI, to the late Marshall and Mossie (Moyers) Yeary. Marshall proudly served in the Army of the United States during the Korean War from 1951-1953. Marshall was employed by the Ford Motor Company in Monroe before transferring to Dearborn to finish out the second half of his 47 year career at Ford. Bumpers were a main job responsibility for Marshall and he was affectionately coined with the nickname "Bumperman" during his tenure at Ford. Marshall loved cars and loved to work. Upon retirement from Ford he immediately accepted a Director of Engineering position with a Tier 1 automotive parts supplier where he worked an additional 8 years. His love for his family and extended family was well known. Marshall was always lending a hand to friends, family and neighbors to repair and fix just about anything. Marshall always enjoyed working with his hands which included making cabinets, refinishing furniture, building, remodeling and landscape projects. Marshall was truly "jack of all trades" as well as a talented artist and musician. Marshall provided loving care for his elderly aunts and uncle for many years.
Marshall was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Jewell (McBee) Yeary, his parents, his brother-in-law, Arlie McBee; his sister-in-law Geneva Keck: and nephews, Greg McBee and Patrick McBee.
To cherish his memory, Marshall leaves behind his beloved son, David Yeary (Stephen Kay) of Bowling Green, OH; sister-in-law, Wanda Hayes of Jacksonville, FL; nieces: Arlene Willis of Jacksonville, FL and Joan Stinson (Larry) of Townville, SC; and nephew Bill McBee (Denese) of Sun City, CA. His memory will also be cherished by his great and great-great nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his friends in Orange City, FL where he has resided for the past 15 years.
Services will be held at Rupp Funeral Home (2345 South Custer Road, Monroe, MI 48161) on Saturday, January 11, 2019. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., with service beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Scott Isham will officiate followed by dedication in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memory Park (13200 S Dixie Hwy, LaSalle, MI 48145).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or .
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 9, 2020