Martha Kathryn Redmond, age 93, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Born September 27, 1925 in Campbell County, Kentucky, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Levi and Nannie (Kinzer) Baker. In 1946, she married Wm. Thomas Redmond Sr. in Middlesboro, Ky. Together they would raise five children. Kathryn was employed for more than 37 years by the Monroe Public School District as a Benefits Coordinator, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Dunbar Road Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a board member of L.I.F.E. (Living Independent for Everyone).
Kathryn was a loving, kind, hardworking and strong woman. Along with raising five children of her own, she stepped in and proudly helped raise a grandson and a great-granddaughter. Kathryn loved spending time with her family, and cooking big Sunday dinners for them brought her great joy. In her spare time she enjoyed reading.
To cherish her memory, Kathryn leaves three sons: Thomas W. Jr. (Darlene) Redmond of Temperance, Randall L. (Karen Raymond) Redmond of Monroe, and Eric L. Sr.(Beth) Redmond of Monroe; a daughter, Priscilla A. Redmond of Monroe; a brother, Thomas L. (Pauline) Baker; a sister, Betty L. Rowlett; a brother in law, Jay Osborne; fourteen grandchildren: Eric Redmond Jr., Kelly Struth, Randi Jo Redmond, Erin Redmond, Kory Redmond, Emily Roberts, Ashley Wintersmith, Amber Redmond, Jennifer Redmond, Holly Pope, Katie Redmond, Chris Gelso, Matt Gelso and Lauren Rhodes; twenty seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, Wm. Thomas Redmond Sr.; her parents, a son, Patrick Redmond; and two sisters: Marie Baker and Ginger Osborne.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2 until 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Rupp on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Andre King officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in La Salle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Dunbar Road Church of Christ.
Published in Monroe News on July 1, 2019