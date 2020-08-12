1/1
Marvel B. Felder
1931 - 2020
Marvel Felder was welcomed into the world on January 3, 1931. She attended St. Mary Academy and married Bernard J. Felder in 1951.
Marvel worked at The Monroe Senior Center for over 20 years. With the help of her loving husband Bernard, the two helped to obtain grants for numerous parks and buildings that serve Monroe residents, including The Monroe Senior Center and Frenchtown Township Hall. The couple loved to travel and enjoyed the company of their children on numerous trips. They had adventures that included trips to Alaska, down the Mississippi River, Hawaii, Montana and across the country. They instilled in their children a love for restaurants, travel, politics, garage sales and reading. Her grandchildren remember Nana reading pop-up books and being read to in church.
Marvel passed on August 10, 2020, at home with her children surrounding her bedside. Prayers and songs accompanied her passing to join her beloved Bernie. She is preceded in death by her parents Orlena (Montri) Manger and Joseph Trabbic and her brother Philip.
She is survived by her children Mark (Ann) Felder, Laura (Jerry) "Hehl" Tibai, Matthew Felder, Susan Felder, Beth (Gary) McCullough and Karen (Ron) Heiserman. And brothers Mike Manger, James (Micky) Manger, Joe Manger and John (Margaret) Manger. To cherish her memory are 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Marvel will be shown at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 South Custer Road, Monroe MI on Thursday August 13 from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. She will lie in state at St. John the Baptist Church at 511 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, followed by funeral mass at 10:00. Burial immediately following at St. Joe's Cemetery in Monroe.
Marvel's constant reminder to all of her children and family was to "just love one another."
Online condolences can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
AUG
14
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
AUG
14
Burial
St. Joe's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
