|
|
Marvin Andrew Vanderbush, age 87, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home in Rose City.
He was born on April 9, 1932, in Belleville to Andrew and Dorothy (Kaltz) Vanderbush. Marvin lived in Rose City since 1995, formerly of Carleton. He served in the United States Air Force. On February 2, 1991, he married Sally Eicholtz in Carleton.
Marvin worked at Ford Motor Company as a mechanic and retired in 1984. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the K of C Council 8948. He enjoyed deer hunting, mules, tinkering with engines, farming, and the railroad. He also enjoyed music and played dulcimer.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Sally Vanderbush of Rose City; children, Duane Vanderbush of Carleton; Tina Pletcher of Brownstown, Robert Heringhausen of Toledo, OH and Ross (Lisa) Heringhausen of Belleville; 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; and sisters, Alice Opfermann and Joan Wambold. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Misty Vanderbush, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch will begin on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Father Emmanuel Finbarr will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com
Published in Monroe News on May 22, 2019