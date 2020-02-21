|
|
Marvin Kay Locke went home to glory peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He had been in declining health for several months.
He was born in Murphysboro, Illinois, on April 26, 1938, to Artell and Carrie (Ross) Locke. At an early age, Marvin confessed his faith in Christ at Freewill Baptist Church. He became a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon while in his teens, and he often sang with his mother at church. He graduated in 1956 from Murphysboro Township High School and served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1956-1958.
He married Marvella Adams in 1958 and they had four children. He later married Jessie Mae Wood in 1968. He often worked two jobs including food services, factory work, and Corrections Officer for the State of Illinois, then moving on to Racine, Wisconsin where he worked at J.I. Case, St. Luke Hospital, and Racine Die-Casting. He retired after thirty years at Ford Motor Company Rouge Steel as a laborer and then overhead crane operator.
Marvin served as Head Usher and Men's Treasurer at Pleasant Valley AME Church for several years and as Pastor's spouse and usher at Carey Chapel AME for nineteen years before moving on as a founding member of Oaks of Righteousness.
He loved being surrounded by family, especially the children, traveling and watching television.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Jessie; two brothers: William Locke of Murphysboro, Illinois and Kenneth Locke of Houston, Texas; two sisters: Maedell Givhans of St. Louis, Missouri and Carmon Locke of Carbondale, Illinios; eight children: Linda Johnson, Michael (Sonja) Locke, Terry Locke, and Marvin Locke Jr. all of Murphysboro, Donald (Connie) Locke of Copperas Cove, Texas, Norman (Joan) Locke of Arizona, Frederick (Deretta) Locke of Milan; and Cynthia Locke of Monroe; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
His passing was preceded by his parents; brothers: Norman, Artell Jr., Lyndall, and Eugene; and sisters: Lois Ann, Yvonne; an unnamed infant sibling; and his first wife, Marvella Beard.
He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries Center, 924 East Second Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161. A Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the church with Pastor Heather Boone officiating. Procession will follow to Michigan Memorial Park for entombment. Military honors will be provided by the Downriver Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Oaks Victory Village. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020