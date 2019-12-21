|
Marvin Lloyd Novak, age 57, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born February 24, 1962, in Monroe, MI, Marvin was the son of Andrew and Irmgard "Gert" (Grimmer) Novak. Marvin went on to graduate from Monroe High School in 1980. After graduation, he honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1981 to 1985. On March 14, 1997, Marvin married Tammy Farris in Toledo, Ohio. Sadly, she passed away on December 12, 2014.
Marvin was a longtime employee of Ford Motor Company where he was an assembly worker for over 20 years. In addition to his notable loyalty to his job, Marvin was known for his comical sarcasm, and tinkering in his garage workshop. He enjoyed the company of his family and pets. Later in life, Marvin took an avid interest in politics, as well as, completing many small renovations around his home.
He is survived by his mother, Irmgard "Gert" Novak of Monroe; a son, Dallas Novak of Monroe; two step-daughters, Courtney (Aaron) Page and Sabrina (Tyler) Roberts, both of Monroe; five brothers: Ivol (Linda) Novak, James (Barbara) Novak, Darrell (Donna) Novak, Robert (Denise) Novak, and Roger Novak, all of Monroe; and three sisters: Andrea (Henry) Werner, Carol Hunt, and Kim Novak, all of Monroe as well. Marvin's memory will also be cherished by three grandchildren: Aiden, Amelia, and Chloe.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Novak, Jr. and his beloved wife, Tammy.
In accordance to the wishes of Marvin and his family, there will be a private family viewing. A committal service will be set at a later date.
In honor of Marvin's love of animals, memorial contributions have been suggested to the Monroe Humane Society at 833 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48162.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 21, 2019