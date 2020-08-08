Marvin R. Auten, 85, of Milan, died Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, at Linden Square in Saline, Michigan. He was born February 27, 1935, in Milan, Michigan to John and Sarah (Enders) Auten.
Marvin worked for Ford Motor Co., Ypsilanti, retiring March 1, 1988. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Milan Senior Citizens and he enjoyed bowling on many leagues.
He is survived by one son, Dennis Auten of Newport, two daughters, Denise Auten of Monroe and Becky Coil of Canton, Texas, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one brother, Bobby (Pat) Auten of Milan, and one sister Joann Auten. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bill and five sisters, Jean, Alice, Gertrude, Doris, and Jane.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Monday August 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with proper face coverings and social distancing. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following at Marble Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Milan Seniors for Healthy Living. Online condolences may be sent through www.ochalekstark.com.