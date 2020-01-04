|
Mary A. (Martin) Thompson-Butler, age 75, passed away suddenly at the home of her son, Toby Thompson, on Dec. 20, 2019. She had been in poor health.
She was born June 7, 1944, to the union of the late J.V. and Gladys (Brewer) Martin in Montgomery, AL. She had retired from DTE's Monroe Power Plant and was only the second woman hired in as a coalhandler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, J. Cecil Martin; sister, Dorthey (Dot) Riggs; former husbands, J. Edgar Woods and Johnny Thompson; widowed by William (Bill) Butler.
She is survived by sister, Janice (Martin) Hall of Oklahoma; daughter, Callistia (Mike) Pipis of Monroe; sons, John E. (Charlene) Thompson of Jeffersonville, IN, and Toby D. (Jayme) Thompson of Louisville, KY; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; cousins and many friends.
Cremation has taken place with Woodlawn Cremation & Funerals.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 4, 2020