1/1
Mary Alene (Poore) Kanitz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alene Kanitz (Poore, Maiden) quietly passed away during the early hours of August 18, 2020. She had been receiving care at the Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida at the time. Though born in Tennessee, she spent most of her life residing in Monroe and Milan, Michigan.
Alene was a gifted gardener, an amazing dessert chef and her greatest moments of joy were found with family and friends. At the side of her late husband, William Kanitz, they traveled extensively during their golden years, bedding down in their RV. Mary Alene was much loved and will be deeply missed by a far-reaching list of family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about alene , thinking of the family, and sending condolences, love Bernice Poore and family!
Gregory poore
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved