Mary Alene Kanitz (Poore, Maiden)



Aug. 17, 1936 - Aug. 18, 2020



Mary Alene Kanitz (Poore, Maiden) quietly passed away during the early

hours of August 18, 2020. She had been receiving care at the Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida at the time. Though born in Tennessee, she spent most of her life residing in Monroe and Milan, Michigan.



Alene was a gifted gardener, an amazing dessert chef and her greatest

moments of joy were found with family and friends. At the side of her late husband, William Kanitz, they traveled extensively during their golden years, bedding down in their RV. Mary Alene was much loved and will be deeply missed by a far-reaching list of family and friends.

