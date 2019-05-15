Services Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 (734) 241-5225 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 View Map Service 11:00 AM Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 View Map Mary Alice Funk

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Alice Funk, age 85 of Irons, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away at home after a sudden and brief illness May 12, 2019. Born in Monroe on October 8, 1933, to the late Alex and Mary (Fortman) Mahn. She was a 1951 graduate of Monroe High School and worked as a librarian with the Monroe County Library System.

On April 21, 1951, Mary wedded the love of her life Derek D. "Dode" Funk. Together they raised 5 children Nancy (Dr. Jimmy) Mistry of Suttons Bay, MI, Janet (Morris) Leonard of Newport, David (Alexis) Funk of Florida, Daniel Funk of Wellston, MI, and the late Derek A. (Ann) Funk. She was a proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 15.

Mary enjoyed China painting, golf, reading, family history/ genealogy, and spending time at their little piece of paradise on Little Bass Lake in Irons, MI.

On Saturday while the family was taking her home from a hospital visit, Mary said that she wanted nothing more than to be home in her little piece of paradise for Mother's Day. Little did they know, she meant HOME with her Heavenly Father in Paradise. Married at 17, her husband 19, she said everyone told them they were too young and that it would never last. They recently celebrated 68 years together. It wasn't the big celebration they had planned, but mom and dad were together, and that is all that mattered to them.

Theirs was a true love story. They were so committed to family and each other. Her husband would often look at her and "Isn't she beautiful." She was truly a beautiful person inside and out. Kind, loving, and generous to a fault. Their Faithful walk with GOD began in 1958 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. They often shared their faith openly with others, that they may come to know GOD as Mary and Dode had. Mary taught Sunday school there as well as Jr. Lutherans. And together with Dode, were leaders of the Luther League Youth group at one time. Family and Faith were most important to them.

The family will receive friends Monday from 3-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., at the Allore Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, La Salle. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2275 S Custer Rd. Monroe, MI 48161. Published in Monroe News on May 15, 2019