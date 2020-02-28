|
Mary Alice Nadeau (Niedermeier), 96 yrs, of Lambertville, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Wednesday February 26, 2020, in Aspen Grove, Lambertville, MI. She will lie-in-state on Saturday February 29, 2020, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. Fr Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born December 6, 1923, in Attica, MI. Mary was the daughter of George and Arvilla (Wecther) Niedermeier. She graduated from Williard High School and earned her RN from St. Vincent School of Nursing, Toledo, OH. She married Arthur Nadeau on August 24, 1946, in Williard, OH. Arthur died February 14, 1987. She was a RN and worked for Monroe Mercy memorial Hospital, retiring in 1988. She was a lifelong member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, part of the Christian Women, rosary leader and helped at the funeral luncheons. She loved to knit, crochet and travel with her sister and seniors out of Monroe, MI.
Survivors include children; Charles (Sandra) Nadeau, Carol (Lawton) Goins, Sandra (David) Iott, Susan (Gerald) DeBuck, Linda Nadeau; a brother, Harold Niedermeier; a sister-in-law, Patricia Niedermeier; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 41 yrs, brothers, Robert and Deacon Russell Niedermeier, sister, Sister Arline Niedermeier OP, and sister-in-laws, Mary and Christine Niedermeier.
Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Gabriel Catholic Parish or St. Vincent School of Nursing.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 28, 2020