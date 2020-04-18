|
|
Mary Ann Bowyer
Jan. 27, 1936-April 17, 2020
Mary Ann Bowyer, age 84, of Monroe, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Clare Commons Assisted Living in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Born January 27, 1936, in Monroe, Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Sulfaro) Cicero. She married Charles Clarence Bowyer on July 14, 1957, in Monroe. Sadly, he preceded Mary Ann in death on March 5, 1995.
A graduate of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Michigan, Mary Ann also completed Infection Control Training at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital in Monroe and later as an Infection Control Nurse at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio, retiring in 2004. Mary Ann was awarded the St. Charles Hospital President's Award in 1996 and the Mercy College of Northwest Ohio Misericordia et Cura Award in 1997 for her role in education of HIV/Aids and her support of the former David's House in Toledo.
Mary Ann is survived by two children, Chris (Nicholas) Shultz of Brooklyn, Michigan, and Kevin (Renee) Bowyer of Waterville, Ohio; two sisters, Theresa Whalen of Monroe and Fran (Gerry) Hage of Coldwater, Michigan; six grandchildren: Brad (Sarah) Shultz, Kyle Shultz, Matthew Shultz, Scott Shultz, Alexa (Trent) Brodbeck, and Payton Bowyer; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ziek Shultz.
Due to current social gathering limitations, private interment will be attended by family at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, Michigan. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Mary Ann's memory, the family suggests Southern Care Hospice in Toledo.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020