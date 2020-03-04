|
|
Mary Ann Toth was born in Lincoln Park on September 3, 1939. She was one of three daughters born from the union of the late George and Anna Mary (Nemeth) Toth. She was a 1958 graduate of Lincoln Park High School.
Mary Ann married Orlow Fleming on May 22, 1965, at Christ the Good Shepherd in Lincoln Park. Shortly after their nuptials the couple would build a home in Monroe where they would raise their children. First and foremost, Mary relished her role as homemaker and took great pride in caring for the needs of her family.
The family worshipped at St. Patrick Church in Carleton. Mary stayed active at church serving in several capacities including lunchroom duty and helping with roast beef dinners.
Mary worked as a nurse's aide at Outer Drive Hospital. Being the consummate bargain shopper, she would spend some time working at Fashion Bug and K-Mart. In the 1980's, she was a volunteer Candy-Striper at Mercy Memorial Hospital.
Mary was a member of Frenchtown Seniors taking many trips with the group throughout much of the United States, and even Spain, France, and Italy. She liked visiting car shows with Orlow, performing charity work and fundraising with the Downriver Humane Society. Mary enjoyed singing 40's, 50's, and 60's music "touring" at convalescent homes. Her grandchildren, being a big part of her life, always made her smile.
Mary was diagnosed with cancer nineteen years ago. Somehow, even when the cards were stacked against her, she maintained an amazingly positive attitude. Mary lived for others; putting those around her first. She was a mentor and an inspiration to patients and even to caregivers.
Mary Ann Fleming, age 80, of Monroe was given eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the IHM Healthcare Center under the care of Elara Caring Hospice. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband of nearly forty-nine years: Orlow on February 26, 2014.
To cherish her memory she leaves a son: Ronald Fleming of Monroe; a daughter: Rhonda (Josh) Salenbien of Dundee; two sisters: Helen Duranko of Gross Ile and Nancy Ann (Stanley) Kurek of Trenton; and three grandchildren: Joshua Joseph, Eve Grace, and Ellie Mae Salenbien.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, 734-384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00am-11:00am on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2996 West Labo Road. The Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11:00am with Father Michael Woroniewicz officiating.
Memorials in her honor are suggested to the Cancer Connection. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020