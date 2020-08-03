1/1
Mary Ann Hall
1937 - 2020
Mary Ann Hall, age 83, of Newport, passed away July 23, 2020, at Tecumseh Place.
Born May 20, 1937, in Detroit, Mary Ann was the daughter of Bernard and Adeline (Matthews) Goodnough. Mary Ann worked as a secretary for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1972. While living in Newport, she was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Mary Ann enjoyed playing darts, cooking at the VFW and gardening. During her years at Tecumseh Place, Mary Ann enjoyed the three "B's", playing bingo, watching the birds outside her window at her bird feeders and, most of all, having her babies (grandbabies) visit with her.
Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Jacqueline (Steve) Trupiano; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; as well as five siblings: John "Jack" (Rita) Goodnough, Bernard "Sonny" Goodnough, Bernadette "Toni" Baker, Shirley Evans and Janice Chisesi.
Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Derek Slominski and Steven Slominski; a sister Donna Klein; two grandchildren and a great grandchild.
In accordance with Mary Ann's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
