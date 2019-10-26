|
Mary Ann Kotus
June 26, 1936-Oct. 14, 2019
Mary Ann Kotus, 83, of Milan, Michigan, passed away on October 14, 2019. Mary Ann was born on June 26, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the oldest of five children to Michael and Anna (Molnar) Bereczky. After Mary Ann graduated from Trenton High School, she worked as a secretary for three years before marrying Edward Kotus on October 26, 1957, in Wyandotte, Michigan. She was a devoted wife of 54 years before he preceded her in death in 2012. Mary Ann lived all her married life in Milan as a homemaker.
Mary Ann loved sharing her Bible knowledge and talking about God's Kingdom and its promises to others. One Bible truth she shared with so many was God's promise of an earthly resurrection (John 5:28, 29) and living forever on a Paradise earth. (Luke 23:43) Mary Ann enjoyed and was well-known for her acknowledging relatives, friends and neighbors by writing cards or letters for all kinds of different occasions, encouraging them with many loving, caring and thoughtful words. Also, Mary Ann displayed hospitality and generosity in her home as well as lots of kindness and words of wisdom were given. You always felt welcomed.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and an infant son, a sister, Helen Bereczky and her parents.
She is survived by her two sisters, Rose Bach, Rebecca (Phil) Ward and a brother, George Bereczky and sister-in-law, Louise Kotus.
Mary Ann was also a loving mother to six children: Janice (Thomas) Pack, Deborah (Gerald) Block, Sharon Kotus, David (Christi) Kotus, Connie Kotus and Elizabeth Kotus and four grandchildren: Barek Block, Joshua, Lauren and Matthew Kotus along with many nieces, nephews, and many dear loved ones.
In accord with her wishes, Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 11865 Carpenter Road, in Milan, Michigan on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
Online condolences, may be made at http://www.rbfhsaline.com
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019