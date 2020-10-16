Mary Ann Martin
May 25, 1935-Oct. 15, 2020
Mary Ann Martin, age 85, of Carleton, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born on May 25, 1935, in Wyandotte, Michigan, she was the daughter of Walter and Mary (Stears) Russow. On June 9, 1956, she married John A. Martin Jr. in St. John's Lutheran Church, Taylor, MI.
She was employed with Fisher Body as a Laborer for 15 years until retiring in 1966. She was also co-owner of Suburban Sewer and Septic, Acee Deucee Porta Can.
Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting, Polka dancing, hunting for morel mushrooms, fishing, spending time at her cabin in Lewiston, and winters in Florida. She loved to keep busy and spend time with her grandchildren whom she adored.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Tena McPhail, sister Mildred Mular, brothers Melvin Russow and Walter A. Russow, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Chris) Stump and Jena (Rob) Reiser; 6 grandchildren, Scott (Holly) Reiser, Robyn Reiser, Christopher McPhail, Kevin (Alicia) McPhail, Steven (April) Stump and Saige (Kevin Kucharczyk) Stump and 8 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:30 pm. Rev. Kyle E. Jones from St. John's Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI, will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ProMedica Hospice of Monroe or charity of your choice
.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com