1/1
Mary Ann Martin
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Martin
May 25, 1935-Oct. 15, 2020
Mary Ann Martin, age 85, of Carleton, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born on May 25, 1935, in Wyandotte, Michigan, she was the daughter of Walter and Mary (Stears) Russow. On June 9, 1956, she married John A. Martin Jr. in St. John's Lutheran Church, Taylor, MI.
She was employed with Fisher Body as a Laborer for 15 years until retiring in 1966. She was also co-owner of Suburban Sewer and Septic, Acee Deucee Porta Can.
Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting, Polka dancing, hunting for morel mushrooms, fishing, spending time at her cabin in Lewiston, and winters in Florida. She loved to keep busy and spend time with her grandchildren whom she adored.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Tena McPhail, sister Mildred Mular, brothers Melvin Russow and Walter A. Russow, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Chris) Stump and Jena (Rob) Reiser; 6 grandchildren, Scott (Holly) Reiser, Robyn Reiser, Christopher McPhail, Kevin (Alicia) McPhail, Steven (April) Stump and Saige (Kevin Kucharczyk) Stump and 8 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:30 pm. Rev. Kyle E. Jones from St. John's Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI, will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ProMedica Hospice of Monroe or charity of your choice.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc/Carleton Chp
1142 Monroe St
Carleton, MI 48117
(734) 654-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc/Carleton Chp

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved