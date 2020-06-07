Mary Ann Mead, age 69 of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born October 19, 1950 in Detroit, Mary was the daughter of John and Genevieve (Zuziak) Wojnar. She was married to Barry Trombley in 1975. Sadly he preceded her in death in 1984. She then married Robert Mead August 15, 1985. Sadly he also preceded her in death May of 2000. Mary worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for over 17 years. She then served as the Director of Religious Education for both St. Charles Catholic Church and St. Irene Catholic Church. She had been a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where she volunteered as a Eucharist Minister and Catechesis; a member of Detroit Beach Boat Club and worked as a volunteer for Hospice of Monroe. Mary currently was a member of St. Michael the ArchAngel Catholic Church.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory many nieces and nephews. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: John Wojnar and Ronald Wojnar.

Visitation for Mary will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Fr. Philip Ching will officiate. Due to current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, a limited number of seating will be available for the Funeral Mass. Mary's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at St. Michael's Facebook page. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Mary are asked to consider St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

