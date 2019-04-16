Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map

Mary Ann Shaffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Shaffer Obituary
Mary Ann Shaffer, 90, a life-long Temperance, Michigan, resident, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. Born December 10, 1928, in Temperance, Michigan, she was the daughter of Francis and Helen (Roberts) Callighan. She married George Shaffer on June 26, 1948, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, Michigan. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2003. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Betty (Richard) Miller, Linda (Steve) Bermick, Cheryl (Jim) Olszewski, Mary (Duane) Kolar, George (Robin Cody) Shaffer, Ray (Karen) Shaffer and Bob (Jane) Shaffer; 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Erie, Michigan. Memorials may be made to the God Works Dinner Program at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now