It is with profound sadness we announce the loss of our mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend. Mary left us on Thursday December 19, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
She was born Mary Ann Omler on May 28, 1933, in Lima Ohio to Clarence and Anna (Zenz) Omler. Mary attended St. Joseph grade school, Monroe, and St. Mary's Academy. She married Charles E. Moore on May 3rd, 1952; Mary and Charles had four children, John, Carol, Ronald, and Robert. Mary was joined in marriage to Nicholas Vuich on July 11th, 1985, and remained married to him until her passing.
She was a hard worker who enjoyed meeting and helping people. Mary was a great cook and excelled managing a restaurant and later a concession stand at Sterling State Park. She ended her professional life retiring from many years with Ford Motor Company.
Mary loved her grandchildren and was always interested in how they were doing and what was happening in their life. She took great joy in the babies, holding and loving them. Mary's love for her family was surpassed only by her love for the Church and the Lord.
Mary is survived by her husband, Nicholas Vuich; daughter, Carol (Timothy) Braunlich; son, Ronald (Pamela) Moore; and four step children, Nicholas Vuich, Richard Vuich, Michael Vuich, and Gina Vuich. Mary also leaves three sisters, Teresa (Ray) Barron, Elizabeth Geierman, Joann Luthy; and sister-in-law, Virginia Omler. She has six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Jim Omler; her son, Robert Moore; her son, John and his wife Donna (Iott) Moore.
She had a warm and loving soul that cared about everyone and was always ready with a kind word and a gentle smile. Everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her will feel her loss in many ways. We will miss her sending us cards to say hello, or happy birthday, thank you, or feel better. We will miss the first greeting card of Christmas not coming with a prayer and God bless you from Mary. We will miss her friendship and her care and her love.
Family and friends may gather at 9 am. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 11, 2020