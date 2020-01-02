|
Mary Ann Wolf was born November 19, 1945, in New Boston, Michigan. She was one of two children born from the union of the late Karl and Dorothy (Hoffman) Wolf. Mary Ann was a 1963 graduate of Huron High School. She valued her employment at the Ypsilanti State Hospital where she cared for patients as a Nurse's Aide, retiring in 1992. After retirement Mary Ann took employment for a short time at Burger King; however, her calling to care for others was fulfilled as a volunteer at the Dundee Area Senior Center. There she nurtured the needs seniors in the Village of Dundee driving them to various appointments, making table party favors and raffle baskets for various events.
Mary Ann was known for her good heart and efficiency. In her younger years she appreciated the outdoors caring for the flowers in her landscape, traveling with friends to Frankenmuth, and attending local book clubs.
In her quiet time, Mary Ann took pleasure in her crafty creations and reading novels snuggled up to her canine companions; "Tinker," "Kipper," and "Momo."
Mary Ann Wolf, age 74, of Dundee passed away unexpectedly at 1:21 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, in her home.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her stepfather: Dewey Holt; and her brother: Allan C. Wolf.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her sister-in-law: Mary Lu Wolf of Dundee; best friends: Patsy Prajzner and Germaine Lake both of Dundee; and many cousins.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, also at Merkle's with Pastor Jen Kiefer of St. John Lutheran Church officiating. Procession to Maple Grove Cemetery will follow for burial.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 2, 2020