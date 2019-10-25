|
Mary Anne (Capaul) Fuchs, of Howell, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Tuesday October 22, 2019, in her residence under the care of Arbor Hospice. Friends may call at the Grace Lutheran Church, Howell, MI, from 11 AM until the services at 2:30 PM Saturday. Pastor Tom Huff will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born November 26, 1932, in Zanesville, OH. Mary was the daughter of Norman and Mildred (Bischoff) Capaul. She was a 1950 Ida High School Graduate, later earning her Bachelors Degree of Science in Education through Capital University, Columbus, OH, in 1954. She married the Rev. James Fuchs on June 11, 195,5 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH. She was a teacher for Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina schools, for 30 yrs retiring in 1997. She is a current member of Grace Lutheran Church, Howell, MI, a winning gardening club member, an organist for numerous churches who loved singing in the church and community choirs, gardening, baking and playing piano. Mary was a strong, faithful, Christian woman.
Survivors include: her husband; children, Dr. Hans (Susan) Fuchs, Holly (Gary) Hatter, Heide (Ken) Crosby; grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Jonathan, Molly, Miriam, Nathanial and great-grandchild, Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William Capaul, Wesley Dailey and Norma "Boots" Sweet.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Grace Lutheran Church, Howell, MI, (for a family designated project).
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019