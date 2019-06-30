|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Louise Bogaert announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Mary was born in Monroe on February 24, 1947 and resided in Rotunta West, Florida. She was a dedicated homemaker who loved traveling. She especially loved going on cruises to Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed boating and was a past member of Swan Boat Club. She loved gardening and going to garage sales.
Mary was the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Lamb) Hammill. She was a 1965 Jefferson High School graduate and married Alfred Bogaert in 1971. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 48 years, Al, and her children, Michael (Deanna) Windels of Southgate and Jeanie Bogaert-Powe of South Rockwood. Mary will also be forever remembered by her siblings, Stanley F. Hammill II of Monroe and Charles R. (Mary Jo) Hammill of Temperance, by her three grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, and Jesse, by her six great-grandchildren, Annacecilia, Tyler, Trent, Bailey, Jonathan Jr, and Alyssa, and by her dear friends in Florida.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Jean Belky, a daughter, Marie Leinonen, and a grandson, Brandon Leinonen.
Published in Monroe News on June 30, 2019