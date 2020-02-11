|
Mary A. Burkey, age 82, of Monroe, passed away at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in her home.
Born September 3, 1937, in Monroe, Mary was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Maurer) Zimmerman. She married Kenneth J. Burkey on June 13, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Together, they raised seven children.
Mary graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1955 then continued her studies at Sienna Heights University, graduating in 1957 where she earned her associate's degree in education. For many years, she worked as a substitute teacher for Monroe Catholic Parochial Schools where she also volunteered as a Catechism Teacher.
Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe County YMCA, and the Light of Revelation Prayer Group. She was an avid reader of The Bible and mystery novels. She loved playing Bunco and enjoyed time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She always looked forward to Sunday drives and going to the lake with her husband Ken.
Mary is survived by her husband of sixty years, Kenneth Burkey; her seven children: Kenneth "Sam" Burkey of Monroe, Kerry (Cheryl) Burkey of South Rockwood, Kellie (Dan) Farmer of Monroe, Karol (Charles) Nagel of Monroe, Kyna (Michael) Kozbial of Monroe, Ky (Paul) McGrew of Temperance, and Katrina (Earl) Duby of Brownstown; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Jacobs and Ruth "Peggy" Strimpel.
Family and friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bacarella Funeral Home. Mary will lie in state at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. Kevin Roelant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family or can be made to Mary's favorite charity, .
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020