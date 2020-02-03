|
|
Mary C. Owens, age 74, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5:42 p.m. in her home. She had been in poor health for four years and seriously ill for five months.
Born January 8, 1946 in Highland Park, Michigan, she is the daughter of George S. and Iris M. (Horton) Dye. Mary moved to Monroe with her family in the early 1950's, attending St. Mary Academy and graduating from Monroe County Community College with an Associate degree in Nursing. She married Jimmie J. Owens on January 31, 1963 in El Paso, Texas. Mary worked at Mercy Memorial Hospital in the psychiatric unit for more than twenty-five years before transferring to the Forensic Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, retiring in the early 2000's. For more than twenty years, Mary was a member of and received her spiritual nourishment at Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church.
Mary enjoyed playing bingo, attending church and attending her bible study group and crocheting. She was an avid reader and spent many hours reading her Bible and many other Christian books. Mary also cherished time spent watching her Detroit Tigers play baseball and especially watching her favorite player, Niko Goodrum. Mary deeply loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Mary leaves four children: Steven P. Owens, Erick J. (Tammy) Owens, Coralee A. Owens and Thomas K. Owens, all of Monroe; one brother, George R. (Janice) Dye of Ida; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Elaine) Collins, Amanda-Kaye Owens, Erick Owens Junior, Patricia (Dom) Vince, Alysia Collins, Evan R. Owens and Anna A. Owens; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, George; her grandparents and one sister, Donna Dye.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory are suggested to Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church or The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org/donations.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating her life begin at 5 p.m. also at Bacarella Funeral Home, immediately following visitation. Rev. Louie Barnett, Pastor of Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church, will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020