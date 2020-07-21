Mary C. Rock, age 96, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Friday, July 17, 2020, at Aspen Grove in Lambertville, MI.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Mary will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Father Giancarlo Ghezzi will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.
Mary was born January 17, 1924, in Detroit, MI to the late Glen and Dorothy (Liedel) Currier. She would go on to marry Willard J. Rock on September 23, 1943, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. Sadly, Willard passed away on February 24, 2002.
Mary was an original "Rosie The Riveter," working at the Willow Run Bomber Plant while her husband fought in WWII. He would send letters to her quite often, and Mary kept all the letters in a scrapbook, that her family still has until this day. Mary also worked at the Frenchtown Senior Citizens. However, for most of her life, Mary was a homemaker, caring for her husband and raising their children.
Mary was a devoted Christian. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe, MI. She loved to sew and spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.
To cherish her memory, Mary leaves her daughter, Dorothy (James) English of Petersburg, MI; two sons: Lawrence (Carol) Rock of Petersburg, MI and Ronald Rock of New Boston, MI; two grandchildren: Andrew (Christy) and Lawrence; two step grandchildren: Makayla and Temple; and two great grandchildren: Averi and Ayden.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas Lee Rock, and two brothers, Ivan and Myron.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Mary's honor are asked to please consider ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.